Coroner says baby's death ruled as SIDS

The coroner's office has identified the infant who died last month and determined the cause of death.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the six-month-old girl as Shyanna Grace Stewart and the cause of death was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome(SIDS).

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Oregon Street on April 13, for a unresponsive infant.

When deputies arrived they witnessed the baby to be unresponsive and was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where she died.