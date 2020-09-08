Safe and Well: Red Cross sets up program to help reunite loved ones during disasters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Red Cross Central California has set up a program designed to help reunite loved ones during disasters.

The program, Safe and Well, is a free tool where people can register to mark themselves as “safe.” You can also search for loved ones in their registry of those who have registered as “safe and well.” Those impacted by the Creek Fire are encouraged to mark themselves as “safe” on the website, Red Cross Central California said in a tweet.

You can search by name and phone number or the name and address on the Safe and Well website to find a loved one. According to the website, the results of a successful search will show a loved one’s first name, last name and a brief message.

To register on the Safe and Well list, click here. To search for a registered “safe and well” loved one, click here.

For more information and resources, visit the Red Cross website or download the Red Cross Emergency app. You can also text “GetEmergency” to 90999 during an emergency.

Courtesy: Red Cross Central California