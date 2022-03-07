BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ruben’s Restaurant in Southwest Bakersfield has reopened since being shut down for a cockroach infestation, but with a C health inspection grade.

In a report dated March 4, health inspectors noted they observed wet cloths outside of sanitizer buckets. Cloths are supposed to be kept inside sanitizer buckets when not in use to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria across food contact surfaces, according to the report.

The restaurant on Gosford Road was originally shut down March 2 due to an active vermin infestation. Inspectors said they also saw improperly stored raw meat and chicken and one of the employees had their cell phone on a cutting board near food that was being prepared.

Kern County Public Health has a list of closed restaurants and related reports. You can find it here.