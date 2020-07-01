Rosedale Union School District planning for in-person instruction this fall, will offer parents a choice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rosedale Union School District is planning to offer traditional in-person instruction to students in the 2020-21 school year.

The district made the decision after sending a survey to parents in May asking about their preferred model of learning for the upcoming year. According to the survey, 68 percent of respondents desired in-person instruction, 24 percent wanted a blended model and 8 percent wanted distance learning only.

“Our district’s preferred learning model aligns with the majority who have selected a traditional model and we are planning our August 13 opening with that model as our priority,” said Superintendent Sue Lemon. “We believe coming to school every day, participation in school activities, having social interactions with peers, and creating meaningful connections with teachers and staff optimizes student’s success, academically and socially-emotionally. It is our intention to plan for this type of opening to the greatest extent possible.”

However, as many families are still concerned about COVID-19 and the virus continues to spread, Lemon said the district is finalizing plans to allow families to choose which of the three options they prefer for their students.

“It is our goal to be flexible so that parents can choose which option is best for their child. However, not all options will be available at all schools or grade levels and options are contingent upon enrollment,” Lemon said.

Lemon said the district will have more information within the next few weeks about the start of school, including schedules and transportation.

At this time, the district is asking families to submit a learning model preference pre-registration form for each child. Pre-registration will be open through July 10.