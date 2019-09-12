ROC adds Cosmetology Program to help students succeed

The Kern High School District Regional Occupation Center prepares students for the workforce.

This school year a Cosmetology program was added to provide students in our community with a new avenue for eployment.

Student’s dreams of becoming a licensed cosmetologist can come true.

Students learn to provide beauty services, such as shampooing, cutting, coloring, and styling hair.

Students also learn nail and skin care services, as well as client safety, hygiene, and customer relations.

First class of the new Cosmetology Program at the ROC.

The program is aligned with the State Cosmetology Board requirements and it’s hard work.

Student’s dedicate 1600 hours to the program.

After completing the program, students are eligible to take the State Cosmetology Board Licensing Exam.

Enrollment is limited to seniors, but may open to all students next year.

Students interested in the program are encouraged to speak with their counselor.