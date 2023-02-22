BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after allegedly committing a robbery and leading Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a brief foot pursuit on Highway 46 near Wasco, according to a news release from the office.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies from the KCSO Wasco substation were dispatched to an unnamed business in the 1800 block of Highway 46 for a robbery that had just occurred, the release said.

When officials arrived, they found a man who matched the suspects description fleeing the area on foot.

After a short chase, officers identified and apprehended the 19-year-old man from Wasco as the robbery suspect. During his arrest, deputies found stolen money, a pellet gun, a black ski mask and gloves, KCSO said.

The man was booked into the Kern County Jail for robbery, vandalism, brandishing an imitation firearm and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.