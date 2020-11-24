Rite Aid expands free COVID-19 testing program to individuals 13 years of age or older

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rite Aid has announced it is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to individuals 13 years of age and older.

The company said that effective immediately, no-charge testing at its self-swab testing sites to people 13 years old or older regardless of whether they are exhibiting any symptoms of the virus. Previously, testing was only available to individuals 18 years of age or older. 

“We’re proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer of Rite Aid. “Continuing to make testing available — and now, to a broader age range — is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.”

To reserve a time slot for testing, patients are required to pre-register on the company’s website. Testing will be unavailable on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume on Saturday.

