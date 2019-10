Country music singer Riley Green will be performing in Bakersfield this November.

The Alabama singer will perform at the Rabobank Arena Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3. The stop is part of Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour.

Ticket prices range from $28 to $45. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rileygreenmusic.com.