What does it mean to be Ridgecrest Strong?

Over the past week, we showed you plenty of physical damage in Ridgecrest–but the deeper damage is emotional. Aftershock PTSD is very real.

Amid the stress, Ridgecrest has become closer as a community. Mayor Peggy Breeden, currently undergoing chemotherapy, is one of the most resilient women I’ve interviewed. This city has somehow found positivity, love, and light in the shakiest of situations.

17’s Karen Hua reports.