KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) —”I kept asking God, “Please don’t let me die out here. Please don’t let me die out here,” said Calvin Smith, detailing his emotions over a five day stint where he was trapped in the bottom of a ravine after driving over an embankment.

Call it a miracle, call it luck but, Calvin didn’t die because out in the backcountry between Arvin and Stallion Springs came the sound of help in the form of two dirt bikers. Cory Sizelove says they followed the cries of help to the bottom of a 160 foot ravine where Calvin Smith lay broken and bleeding. “I just gave him water and tried to shade him from the sun a little bit while Andy was on the phone with 911,” said Sizelove.

Kern County rescue crews sprang into action deploying a rope rescue system after receiving the emergency call at 10:58 a.m., Sept. 2.

21 agencies, five patrols, four engines, two good samaritans and one helicopter were used to rescue Calvin Smith, the great grandfather with one lucky tale of survival. “Thank you! God Bless you guys,” said Smith. “I praise you. I couldn’t give nothing but praise and glory and thank the men for saving my life.”