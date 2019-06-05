Ridgecrest man charged in deadly stabbing said victim ran into the knife

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — After repeated denials, Steven Earl Caldwell eventually relented and admitted to investigators he was the man involved in a deadly stabbing near his residence.

But Caldwell, 42, said he had no choice, according to newly released court documents. The other man, Derrick Demetric White, instigated the fight, he told police, and he held the knife to keep White away.

“Caldwell said it was bad timing and when (White) rushed in at him and (White) ran into the knife himself, while Caldwell was just holding the knife to try and scare him,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

White, 31, was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead within an hour of the April 22 incident in the 200 block of West Wilson Street. He suffered a stab wound to his neck 5 inches deep that cut an artery, the documents say.

Caldwell has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is held on $1 million bail. He’s next due in court Monday.

A witness to the stabbing identified Caldwell’s residence as the place where the suspect fled, according to the documents. Officers who contacted Caldwell noticed blood on his wrist. He told them he’d had a bloody nose due to the dry weather.

Taken in for questioning, Caldwell told investigators they were targeting him because of his past criminal record, the documents say. He said he had never injured anyone and downplayed his criminal history, an investigator wrote.

His story began to change when a detective showed him the picture of the knife used in the killing.

“(Caldwell) grabbed the picture of the knife again and asked, ‘What are you looking for on this knife, fingerprints and blood?'” an investigator wrote in the documents. The detective told him his DNA would be on the knife if he touched it.

Saying he’s not a “bad killer,” Caldwell told investigators about all the “dope heads” and “dope fiends” in his neighborhood, according to the documents. He said White had recently been released from jail and was homeless.

Caldwell said he believes White was envious of him because he was doing better in life, the documents say. He said White “tagged him” and he fell onto his back, and White was trying to beat him when he defended himself.

“Caldwell said he feels bad for what happened,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “Caldwell said that we would find his prints on the knife and that the knife belonged to him. Caldwell said the truth is not good for him.”

Officers noted Caldwell had no visible injuries.