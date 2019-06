RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The February 2018 death of a 1-year-old boy has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Tayden Lee Rogers died from acute cerebral hypoxia, meaning his brain wasn’t getting enough oxygen, coroner’s officials said Thursday.

Tayden was found unresponsive at home Feb. 16, 2018, in the 1500 block of Thorn Street. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he died about an hour later.