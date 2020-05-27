Retail stores reopen as officials ease coronavirus restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is regaining its normalcy back, but familiarity comes with a few conditions.

The state gave retailers statewide the green light to reopen their doors on Monday.

On Tuesday, several retailers at the Valley Plaza Mall reopened its doors to customers.

However, retailers were only allowed to reopen under specific guidelines, some of which include: Implementing control measures and screening, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, physical distancing guidelines and a worksite specific plan.

Retailers must meet the list of requirements which could potentially take time to implement.

However, that didn’t stop some from paying the Valley Plaza Mall a visit on Tuesday.

“I believe that if we’re stuck inside all the time then our immune system is going to be worse than it is right now,” Cheri Bagato, a mall visitor said.

However, while the governor has allowed the state to move forward with a statewide reopen, some may need more time to enact the new normal into their day-to-day lives.