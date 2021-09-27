Residents shocked after Delano officer-involved shooting kills 30-year-old woman

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Residents on Oxford Street in Delano were awakened by gunshots. Those gunshots were fired by Delano Police Department (DPD) officers who responded to a verbal dispute call at a tiny corner home.

Neighbors hardly knew the two women who lived there as they had just moved in about a month ago.

On that Saturday morning, when officers arrived, they did not go into the home. Instead watched into the home to find the 30-year-old woman threatening the 8-year-old girl.

DPD says officers then opened fire thru the window, shooting the woman several times. When the officers entered the home, they rendered CPR, but it was too late, the woman was pronounced dead moments later.

The 8-year-old was injured and taken to a hospital, KCSO did not have information on her condition.

The woman’s identity has not been released nor the relationship between her and the 30-year-old.

Frances Rangel has lived in Delano for over 40 years, she found out about the shooting as she was on her way to church.



“A tragedy like this is sad,” said Rangel. “We are going to keep this house in prayer and our Delano in prayer.”

Neighbors shared with 17 News that they believed the deceased and the mother of the 8-year-old were in a relationship; that has yet to be confirmed. What they do know is that in the past year over 2 families have moved in and out of the house and they haven’t always been pleasant neighbors.



“I don’t know about that house,” said Rangel. “It’s cursed or something, they rent on and off.”



The Kern County Sheriff has now taken over the investigation, but they assure that this is standard procedure, and they take over various officer-involved shooting investigations within the county.



Rangel: “They are trying to protect us, if he had to do it, he had to do it, no way am I going to judge him.”



“The lady didn’t want to submit I would’ve certainly surrendered right away,” said Rangel. “I’m sorry they hurt her but she asked for it.”







