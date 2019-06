Kern County firefighters got help from nearby residents to contain a small brush fire in Caliente, Wednesday afternoon.

KCFD crews were called to a brush fire called the Lions Fire near the intersection of Caliente Creek and Caliente Bodfish roads at around 3 p.m.

The department said residents were able to stop forward progress on the fire and kept it at about a quarter acre in size.

The fire was at full containment by 4 p.m.