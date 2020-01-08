Residents can’t agree on how city should address homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday evening, the city of Bakersfield held the third in a series of meetings where residents were given the opportunity to comment about the development of a new low barrier shelter. While some opposed the project, others applauded the city’s plan.

The city of Bakersfield is looking at two possible locations for a new low-barrier shelter. A site on East Brundage Lane, near Mount Vernon Avenue. And a site on Brown and East 18th Streets.

If you didn’t attend the meeting, but have a question, comment or concern about the project you can send that to communityoutreach@bakersfieldcity.us.