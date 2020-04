OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) – A fire erupted in an Oildale home Sunday morning, killing one man, according the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

On Apr. 12, at around 11:45 a.m., Kern County firefighters found 46-year-old Joseph Elton Johnson dead during a residential fire in the 200 block of Roberts Lane.

An examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death, according to KCSO.