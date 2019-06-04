Reports: Woman told murder suspect to claim insanity in recorded jail call

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following his arrest April 8, Marquis Candler made a number of phone calls to an unidentified woman.

They discussed what the media had reported about the deadly shooting early that morning in the 600 block of 33rd Street, according to court documents.

When the woman told him that, based on the news reports, police didn’t know anything, he said, “Yeah they do. They got these (expletive deleted) trying to point me out,” the documents say.

Candler told the woman he believed his sister called the police on him. Officers were waiting to arrest him at his apartment when he returned home, he said.

The woman gave him some advice: claim insanity. Also, lay off the drugs.

Candler, 32, has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Jamore Joseph Holliday. He’s also accused of shooting and wounding Holliday’s girlfriend.

The injured woman, interviewed at a local hospital, told police Candler was drunk when he got into an argument with Holliday at her and Holliday’s apartment. Both men were members of the Bloods gang, she said in the documents.

During the argument, Candler pulled a gun and fired, she told police. She was struck in the arm and fled.

Police said in the documents Candler was also identified as the man who punched a person pumping gas at the Fastrip at 805 34th St. hours before the shooting.

The victim reported a man approached him as he pumped gas and asked what he was doing at “his” store, according to the documents. The man appeared angry, the victim told police.

The victim’s friend, noticing the confrontation, began getting out of the car. The man then punched the victim, got into a vehicle and sped away south on Q Street, the documents say.

Candler is charged with battery in connection with the assault.

Held on $3 million bail, Candler is due in court Friday.