The Kern County Fire Department says people can report damage from Friday’s quake in Ridgecrest and surrounding areas by calling 760-499-5083.

Since Friday’s 7.1 earthquake, many have posted photos of various damage to roads and other other structures in the area.

17 News reporters in the area have shared photos of damage in Ridgecrest and Trona online.

Several homes we’ve seen today look just like this—cinderblock walls collapsed. Fortunately, no one was living in this particular house when the damage from the #earthquake occurred. pic.twitter.com/APLJbSnagX — Karen Hua (@k_hua) July 6, 2019

It’s an absolute mess inside some of these trailer homes: drawers spilled clothes out, shelves toppled over, TV on the ground, everything knocked out of medicine cabinet.#EarthquakeRidgecrest #17QuakeTeam pic.twitter.com/MFeKQOzuQM — Karen Hua (@k_hua) July 6, 2019

We have been reporting from #Ridgecrest, but there is a small community about 20 miles east of Ridgecrest that you should know about. The town of #Trona was hit extremely hard; I just received these images from there… No power, no water, and the damage is extensive. pic.twitter.com/xEsLE2aSfE — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) July 6, 2019