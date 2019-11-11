Report: 630 California officers convicted of crimes in last decade; 80 still on the job

A report released Sunday found 630 California law enforcement officers were convicted of crimes over the last decade. Of those, more than 80 still wear the badge, including seven in Kern County.

Dozens of California newspapers published the report as part of a collaborative special months-long investigative report with the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, looking into California law enforcement officers with criminal convictions.

Some “drove drunk,” according to the report, others “cheated on time cards, brutalized family members, even killed people with their recklessness on the road.”

Of the 630 officers in question, 40 were from agencies in Kern County.

Seven of the officers still have jobs with Kern Law Enforcement agencies, including the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern High School District Police, Taft Police Department, and Ridgecrest Police Department.

In one instance, the spouse of a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy said in records cited in the report her spouse “shoved her to ground, kneed her in the back, and handcuffed her so she couldn’t take their baby and leave.”

She said when she tried to get away “he grabbed her hair and pushed her face into the door frame,” according to the report.

“The deputy was charged with domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and battery, but he did not lose his job because he was allowed to plead no contest to a single, far-less serious charge of disturbance by a loud or unreasonable noise,” the report said.

What’s more, the report states “a discipline review committee in December 2017 sustained numerous allegations against the deputy, records show, including neglect of duty, dishonesty and incompetence and recommended he be fired,” but he wasn’t, per the report.

Sunday’s report also featured a small sidebar stating the McFarland Police Department has a record of hiring cast-away officers, themselves with questionable pasts.

Robert Lewis, one of the article’s authors, discussed the findings.

“It’s a small percentage of the 79,000 police officers working in California. I don’t want to give the wrong impression,” he said. “By the same token, we don’t know the actual numbers. This is a sampling. The list we received from the state had about 12,000 names on it. we pulled a number of news clips on it to bolster our research, so this is just a part of what is out there, and the state refuses to provide any more information.”

“We did find a number of cases in Kern County and certainly reached out to the departments in Kern County, trying to learn more about the findings, and the law enforcement leaders within your county by in large declined to speak with us,” he continued.

Of the 40 Kern officers, 10 worked for the Bakersfield Police Department, but none of them are employed there any more, according to a searchable database in the report.

*KGET reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the other Kern agencies where Convicted officers still work, but no one was available for comment until regular business.

*KGET attempted to reach out to the Kern officers named in the report for their sides, but did not hear back by news time.