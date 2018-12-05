Replace old Christmas lights with LED lights at PG&E event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those looking to upgrade the holiday lights will get an assist from two local companies tomorrow.

For the third consecutive year, PG&E is teaming up with the Home Depot on Rosedale Highway to pass out free LED holiday light strands in exchange for old, incandescent strands to customers.

Residents could exchange up to three strands for new lights.

LED lights use 75 percent less energy and are cool to the touch, according to PG&E. The outdated lights exchanged at the event will be donated to BARC (Bakersfield Association of Retarded Citizens) to be recycled.

There are limited strands of lights available, according to organizers. The event is Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.