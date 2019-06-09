Rep. TJ Cox Holds Town Hall in Delano

DELANO, Calif. Congressman TJ Cox of the 21st Congressional District Saturday hosted his second town hall since taking office in January. This time, the freshman congressman came to Delano to speak about issues facing the district, including immigration, water, and President Trump’s proposed 2020 budget.

“We’ve been working on lots and lots of legislation,” Cox said in front of roughly 100 constituents.

Last week, the freshman congressman voted in favor of HR-6, also known as the American Dream and Promise Act. If signed into law, it would provide permanent legal status for dreamers — people who were brought to the u-s as children without documentation.



“These are young men and women who are just as american as my own kids sitting here today,” Cox said.



Cox also addressed the need for clean, accessible water, referencing his recent water tour of the district with House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva.



“When chairman Grijalva was leaving, he said I can see you need more money for water infrastructure, so he’s dedicated to doing that,” Cox said.



That was welcome news for Delano City Councilwoman Grace Vallejo, who said the city needs money to solve its water issues.



“We have four wells in the city of Delano that are out of compliance,” she said, adding that the city “need[s] up to $10 million. [Rep. Cox] has said I will help you with that. It’s tremendous.”



The congressman also spoke about the president’s 2020 budget — a budget that would increase defense spending by $750 billion, but also would include roughly $2.7 trillion in cuts to non-defense spending, including the environmental protection agency and medicare and medicaid.



“The president’s budget had outrageous slashes to medicaid,” Cox said in an interview with KGET. “More than half the district relies on medicaid access, so that’s something we’re going to protect. Bring quality affordable healthcare to the citizens.”

Cox also spoke about President Trump’s deal with Mexico in which he agreed not to impose new tariffs. Cox critized the deal.

“Tariffs are just taxes with another name, and these trump taxes have been devastating for the ag industry.”

Registered Republican Phillip Peterson of Hanford said he appreciated Cox for holding a town hall, but added he had some fundamental disagreements with the congressman on certain issues, including veterans affairs.



“I wish that he had spoken more about the failures of the veterans affairs, to reform it instead of throwing more money at it,” Peterson said, adding “…if there’s one thing history has taught us, you can’t just throw more money at something and make it better.”

But constituent Mary Helen Barro said, issues aside, she’s grateful Cox held a town hall.



“TJ is out there, reaching out to the constituents, and he’s a very humble and accessible representative, I’m thrilled he was elected and I’m honored to be a supporter.”

Cox says he intends to hold two more town halls later this year.