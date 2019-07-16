Rep. McCarthy says Trump’s tweets aimed at Democratic Congresswomen were not racist

Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded to the criticism aimed at President Trump’s tweets directed at four Democratic Congresswomen over the weekend, saying the president’s tweets were not racist.

Reporter: Were the president’s tweets that said ‘Go back’ racist?



McCarthy: No, and I do not believe the Speaker of the House was racist last week either when those individuals on her side of the aisle who are claiming the president is racist when they claimed she was racist either. I do not believe that. I believe this is about ideology. … This is about socialism versus freedom. And it is very clear what the debate is happening.



I understand when I listened to their press conference yesterday they talked more about impeachment than anything else. Even one of those individuals, this wasn’t the first time they talked about impeachment. On the night of being sworn in they brought all their supporters together and they spoke about impeachment in words that I will not use here. This is more from their base is about politics.

President Trump tweeted at McCarthy, thanking him for his response during the Tuesday press conference.