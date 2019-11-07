Relay for DACA marched around Bakersfield

Dozens of community members were part of Relay for DACA marching early this morning. The purpose was to fight for DACA and protect DACA recipients before the November 12th Supreme Court hearing.

According to the National Immigration Law Center website, several lawsuits have been filed against the Trump Administration for terminating DACA unlawfully.

On November 12th, the Supreme Court will hear an oral argument on these case.

This group started in front of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Office and ended at the Valley Plaza Mall.