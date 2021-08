BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man whose 3-year-old son got hold of a gun in the house and accidentally shot himself has pleaded no contest to a felony charge.

Shawndel Ziegler Jr., 29, pleaded no contest Friday to willful cruelty to a child and three other felonies were dismissed. He's expected to be sentenced to four years in prison at his Sept. 22 sentencing hearing.