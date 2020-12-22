‘Redemption’: An artist’s journey from homelessness to musical success

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When you imagine the Bakersfield sound, names like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard come to mind. But one rising artist infuses the city’s classic sound with his own brand of rhythm and blues. Meet Andre Hayes, also known as Dre Haze Music, who calls himself Bakersfield’s only African-American country music artist. But this title only scratches the surface of his journey from homelessness to what he hopes will be stardom.

Hayes fell in love with singing at a young age. The Bakersfield native never imagined he would pick up a guitar, let alone make a living with one.

“I had a little vision if you’d like to call it that,” said Hayes. “In my vision I was told, ‘if you know how to play the guitar, you’ll never have to beg for bread again.'”

Hayes wasn’t always strumming his way into a music career. Three years ago he became homeless after moving to Florida, documenting the experience on social media.

“Out here in Miramar, Florida, I have been homeless off and on for the last three years of my life,” he said in an Instagram video from 2017.

“I was grateful for the small stuff. I wish I had a car to sleep in,” he said, reflecting on that period. “I wish I had a box to sleep in, something that was away from the outside

But he knew he wouldn’t stay on the streets for long.

” I could not believe how optimistic I was, and why!” he said.

“I refuse to give up on myself and my goals, dreams, everything that I want to accomplish in my life,” he said in another Instagram video from 2017.

He moved back to his hometown shortly before the pandemic. He worked as a door-to-door salesman to make ends meet, while making videos on social media to get his music career off the ground. He’ll be hitting the road again soon, this time to record a studio album in Nashville, diving into the darkest parts of his journey.

“I leave on January third to start recording my studio album, Redemption,” he said. “I’ve been through so much and I made promises to God. It’s basically me pleading my case to God saying, ‘I’ve done everything you told me to do, where are your things at?’ That’s why I called it Redemption.”

If you want to listen to Andre Hayes, yo8u can find him on Facebook under the name Dre Haze Music. He plans to release his album Redemption early next year.