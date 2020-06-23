Red Cross Kern County to host virtual volunteer fair for fire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross of Kern County and Eastern Sierra is hosting a virtual volunteer fair on Thursday, June 25 to find new fire season volunteers. They are looking for people who live in the Kern River Valley, Frazier Park and Tehachapi areas.

Kern Red Cross says with the number of fires experienced this month in rural parts of the county, volunteers are especially needed. Having more trained volunteers in those areas is critical because it will allow them to have a faster response time.

The virtual volunteer fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone from Kern County is invited.

“In the past, we’ve heard folks say, ‘I don’t know how I can help’ or ‘I’m not skilled in the right areas’ and I’m here to tell you we will train you and there is more than enough work to be done,” said Regional Communications Manager Nicole Maul.

To sign up for the virtual volunteer fair, click here.