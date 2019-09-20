Reconstruction of Buena Vista Road to start next week

The city will begin a reconstruction of Buena Vista Road near White Lane starting next week.

The project will consist of a reconstruction of Buena Vista from the San Joaquin railroad crossing to White Lane. The project is expected to be complete in late November.

During the roadwork, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. In addition, on-street parking will be closed and access to side streets may be affected. Detours will be set up to help alleviate traffic delays, the city said.

