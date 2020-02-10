Reckless driving leads to the arrest of three people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Three people were arrested after Bakersfield Police officers tried to stop a vehicle on Sunday, leading them on a short pursuit.

Officers say they tried to stop a grey Lexus driving recklessly in the area of Cottonwood Road and East Belle Terrace when the driver of the car, 21-year-old Kevin Salazar, led officers on a short pursuit.

When the car became disabled, Salazar and his two passengers, 19-year-old Shawn Faria and a 16-year-old juvenile, fled the car.

Salazar and the 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody shortly after they fled. Faria was found in possession of a handgun and arrested at a later time.

Salazar and Faria were booked into the Kern County Jail for firearm and gang related charges. The 16-year-old juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.