BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A company called “Spin” deployed 125 electric bikes with rechargeable motors throughout the Downtown area on Monday.

The e-bikes will provide riders with the ability to travel longer distances, navigate hands-free with their smartphone, and carry cargo.

“Some nice features about the bike is they’re about 80 pounds, have a 100 mile range. They do have a phone charger connected for your phone so if your phone is capable of wireless charging, it’ll charge while you’re riding the device. It also has a pedal assist that goes up to 12 miles an hour, we can increase that up to 15,” Southern California Senior Operations Manager said Chris Grant.

The cost to unlock each bike is one dollar, plus 39-cents per minute to ride. They can be used on the city’s multi-use trails, and riders must be at least 18 years old.