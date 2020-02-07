Recall alert: 14,000 infant carriers because of fall hazard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Infantino recalled 14,000 soft and toddler infant carriers because the buckles can break, posing a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the names of the products involved are Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back, and, Up Close Newborn infant carriers.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic

Up Close Newborn infant carriers

These products are sold at Target, other stores nationwide, and online Amazon.com from Nov. 2019 through Dec. 2019 for between $30 and $50.

No injuries reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled infant carriers immediately and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.