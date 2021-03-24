Ready for the weekend: Most Bakersfield movie theaters to reopen by Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Movie lovers rejoice! Most movie theaters in Bakersfield will be open this weekend after Kern County moved into the red tier.

Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall will be open on Thursday, according to the website. Maya Cinemas Studio Movie Grill have both confirmed that they will be open on Friday. The AMC theater on California Avenue will also be open on Friday, the website says.

Regal Cinemas is opening some of its movie theaters on April 2, but its Bakersfield theater in The Marketplace is not included on the list of openings. It is likely to reopen later in April.

Movies that will be showing this weekend include the action film “Nobody,” Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the sci-fi film “Chaos Walking.” Theaters will be showing Warner Bros. “Godzilla vs. Kong” when it releases on March 31.

According to state guidelines, theaters are capped at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Theaters will also be taking safety precautions by frequently sanitizing theaters, blocking out seats to maintain social distancing and requiring patrons to wear masks.

Check the websites of your nearby movie theater for showtimes and to purchase tickets.