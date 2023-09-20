BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who’s real name is Daystar Shemual Peterson, is being held at a Delano prison after being sentenced last month for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, TMZ reported.

TMZ shared Peterson’s mugshot after he was transferred to North Kern State Prison on Tuesday, according to the website.

Peterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020. The hip-hop superstar’s real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. She testified Lanez fired at the back of her feet and yelled at her to dance, and she needed surgery to remove bullet fragments, according to The Associated Press.

Peterson was convicted of negligent discharge of a gun, assault with a gun and carrying a loaded and unregistered gun.