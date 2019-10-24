Raiders’ mourn the loss of legend Willie Brown

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders are grieving the loss of one of their very own, Raiders’ Hall of Famer, Willie Brown.

Following practice Wednesday afternoon, head coach Jon Gruden pays respects to Brown during the press conference.

“Losing one of the great Raiders and people that I’ve met Willie Brown and our hearts are really torn up. That’s one great guy. That’s one of the reasons I came back to coach is to be with Willie Brown. Our condolences go to his family and all the Raider players that played with him and knew him.”

Quarterback Derek Carr reflects back on his moments he shared with the legend.

“It’s kind of surreal. Willie was one of the first people I ever met as a Raider. He obviously called my name, reminded everyone about Mother’s Day. I remember getting the call and I hear this guy up on stage talking about Mother’s Day and I’m like, ‘hurry up just say my name.’ And just come to find out getting to know the guy just how loving he is. Just how passionate he was about this team. The traditions that he carried on they’re still carried on in our building. Anybody whose been here over the past however many years. They have a story they could tell you about Willie.”

Carr talked about how Brown had a great sense of humor and could be seen always laughing.

“He was a true Raider. He was family. He loved this place, I’ll tell you that. I think anybody who knows him knows how much the Silver and Black meant to him.”

Former Raider and Super Bowl Champion Charles Woodson delivered an emotional tribute to Brown through social media.

“Me and him used to always go back and forth. About who was the real 24. Well, make no mistake Brown. You were the real 24 and the original 24. We love you. We’re gonna miss you.”

"Make no mistake, Brown. You were the real 24."



Watch @CharlesWoodson's full emotional tribute to Willie Brown: https://t.co/MhuxIUmFuK pic.twitter.com/02rdVzLFpf — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2019

Brown will forever be missed and remembered as one of the Raiders’ greats.

"You respected the guy because he was a good guy."



Remembering Willie Brown, one of the @Raiders greats. pic.twitter.com/rYEGvevYIo — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 23, 2019

