Race and redistricting: how one vote disempowers underrepresented communities for the next decade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The process to redraw Kern County districts came down to two options: one designed to empower underrepresented communities to be represented and a second that left things nearly as is; leaving many with concerns for the next decade.



Lori Pesante who forms part of the Equitable Maps Coalition for the Dolores Huerta Foundations calls Tuesday’s decision ‘disheartening’.

“If we want Kern County to thrive, if we want Kern County to not be at the bottom of the list of good things and to be at the top of all bad things then we need new voices,” said Pesante.

In the map approved Tuesday, Districts 1 and 2, will continue to cover Eastern Kern County.

MAP A3 – The Kern County Board of Supervisors adopted the map known as ‘A3’, this proposal leaves most districts slightly the same.

In the alternative Map not adopted known as ‘Draft D’, Districts 1 and 2 would be combined to make one district.



A cause for concern for some residents that would’ve lived in that area.



“Can you imagine putting that much square footage and putting one supervisor to manage all that?” said Lydia Cheney, Chair of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. “No one will get attention.”



The topic of race played a key role in the redistricting conversation.



“The ones who voted for this map, they apparently believe that the map that was created by communities of color, empowering underserved communities is not the right map,” said Pesante.



During public comment, residents shared concerns about why the race was even considered in the process to the need to have non-white male representatives sitting on the board.



“We think race is something we should be talking about,” said Pesante. “It is as plain as the supervisor sitting on the dais.”



Is there a race issue in Kern County? Both sides of the coin agree there is.



“There is a race issue,” said Cheney. “It is being caused by racists to be quite honest with you when you have the girl up there yesterday saying everyone but Leticia Perez, you white men sitting up there, that’s as bad as what she is feeling the people are saying against her.”

EQUITY MAP – A map proposed by the Equitable Maps Coalition with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, this proposed map would add a third, largely Latino district.

On the other side, this should be an opportunity to really understand why a map like the Equity Map was designed in the first place.



“A person of race privilege, class privilege, able-bodied privilege,” said Pesante. “I invite you to think about what those privileges mean and how it is unequal in our society and what can we do for people who don’t benefit from those privileges, it goes beyond race but it absolutely is about race.”



Pesante said that the adopted map will be analyzed to prove how effective it really is for the next 10 years but no word if legal action will be taken.









