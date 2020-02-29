Quilt pays tribute to Brayden Eidenshink

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- During Brayden Eidenshink’s courageous fight, he collected patches from across the country totaling roughly fifteen-hundred patches. and today his mother displayed the quilt she made in his honor, incorporating those patches.

A symbolic quilt displayed at the quilt show, cherishing the life of 10 year old Brayden Eidenshink.

Brayden fought a tough battle throughout his life. At just 11 months, he underwent heart surgery, after his heart was not pumping enough blood. three years after, he went through yet another heart surgery. Brayden ended up hospitalized during the summer of 2018.

To pass the time he started the patch challenge.

Brayden chose his ninety favorite patches, some holding a story and meaning behind them, to be displayed on the quilt.

The 10-year-old waited over four years for a heart transplant and received one in October of 2018. But, due to complications he inevitably lost his life on November 7th of 2018.

If you would like to see Brayden’s quilt in person, the quilt show runs until Saturday evening.

