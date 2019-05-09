Questions swirl around GM’s promised investment in Ohio

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After General Motors said it would bring back hundreds of automotive jobs to Ohio, the president called it great news. Some say that has yet to be seen.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said that he’s so far unimpressed with GM’s announcement that it will reinvest millions in the state’s auto industry and sell the shuttered Lordstown plant to a small electric truck company.

“(The electric truck) company has only 100 employees now, so I’m looking for more information from GM,” he said. “The people of Lordstorn, the people of northeast Ohio want to know what’s going on.”

Trump announced the deal on Twitter Wednesday, calling it “Great news for Ohio,” and bragged about it during a rally in Florida later in the day.

“It’s going to be a great company going there, really wonderful,” he said.

“I hope it’s good news. The president, as always, exaggerated,” Brown retorted.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, struck a different tone, thanking the president for finding a “positive solution.”

“I’d rather have a future-oriented company come in that holds the promise of creating more jobs over time. I hope that’s what this is,” he said.

The deal still needs approval from the United Auto Workers, and union President Dave Green said it doesn’t seem to promise the job security that thousands of workers need.

“It’s hard to be excited about a presidential tweet,” he said.

Union reps said they’d rather see GM itself invest in an electric car plant in Lordstown to guarantee jobs.

GM and the union will begin negotiations in July.