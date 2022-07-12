Look Before You Lock!

In Kern County, July was declared Purple Ribbon Month to bring increased public awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in or around motor vehicles. In 2001, the Governor of California signed into law Kaitlyn’s Law. Named for Kaitlyn Russel, a six-month-old who died after being left alone in a parked car for more than two hours, the law makes it illegal for a child to be left unattended in a motor vehicle

Did You Know?

On a warm day, the temperature inside a parked car can reach as high as 140 degrees in as little as two hours.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees.

A child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

In 2021, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke.

In 2018 and 2019, we saw a record number of hot car deaths — 53 children died each year — the most in at least 20 years according to NoHeatstroke.org.

What Reminds You of Your Baby?

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car.

Make a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind.

To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without inthe back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to everyone thinking someone else removed the child.

Ask your child care provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

The average July temperature in Kern County sits around 95 degrees with highs of 105 degrees. During Purple Ribbon Month, we want to bring awareness to the hazards of leaving a child or animals in a car under these hot conditions

Remember to Look Before You Lock!

Purple Ribbon Month is sponsored by the Kern County Department of Human Services