Public Health’s contact tracers making thousands of call per day in the effort to head off COVID-19

The Kern County Department of Public Health is fighting the spread of Covid-19 in a number of ways. One of most important — and least visible — is contact tracing, the meticulous and painstaking process of connecting the dots of possible exposure.

People who test positive for Covid-19 must undertake a number of steps to overcome the virus before it overcomes them … but they must also work with Public Health. It is that county agency’s duty to reach out to the individuals who have been in contact with people who have tested positive.

It’s a daunting job. County Public Health currently has 90 staff members doing this contact tracing work, most of whom were reassigned from other jobs and re-trained.

Several teams of contact tracers are on the job daily, targeting specific groups. Stephanie Carmona and team leader Lisa Amarillas focus on the family members and other “close contacts” of the individuals who’ve tested positive.

Most of the people they call appreciate their work, but once in a while there are challenges.

“This is our job, and it is just like any other job in any profession,” Amarillas said. “You’re gonna have hard days, you’re gonna have hard situations that you have to deal with.

“The most we can do with those is just kind of smile and move on, you know. We take it in stride and if we have a difficult person, we talk to our co-workers about it. We may vent with them, but that’s all we can do — just help as much as we can. If you can’t get through to someone, you just can’t get through to someone. You just move on.”

Contact tracers will ask who lives in the home, what kind of work they do, and whether they’ve taken public transportation, carpooled, attended public or family gatherings or traveled outside Kern County in the last two weeks. It can be a tedious and demanding job.

Last week Kern County exceeded 1,100 new cases in a single day on at least two occasions. If contact tracers must contact-trace nine people for every new case, that’s 10,000 calls in a day.

Could that be right?

“You correct on that,” Carmona said.

“Your math is right,” Armarillas said.

“Our job is to educate them on the precautionary measures,” she added. “But all that other stuff — that’s beyond my expertise.”

The job of contact tracing is so vital, Public Health is in the process of expanding from 90 full time tracers to 135. This week Bakersfield College started a one week course in contact tracing, with a second cohort set to begin at some point. No definite date has been set. Bakersfield College for details.