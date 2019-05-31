Public health offers basic water safety tips, preventing a child from drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It takes a minute for a child to drown.

Whether its a conversation…an answer of the phone…the moment a person is away from a child could mean life or death – when they’re in the water.

Kern County Public Health gave the latest on basic water safety tips, Thursday afternoon, to raise awareness of the dangers of water and provided education to prevent a tragic death of child.

According to public health, since 2014 – 100% of Kern County’s child drownings resulted in the lack of supervision.

“Last year, we only did have one drowning, but that doesn’t mean we should stop paying close attention to this preventable incident because the loss of even one child is a tragedy that we do not want to see happen here in Kern County,” says Brynn Carrigan, Assistant Director of Kern County Public Health.

Public health offered these tips: lock, look and learn.

Lock – make sure there is a gate around the pool or spa, with a self-latching gate that closes.

Look – always provide supervision when a child is in or around the water.

Learn – make sure the child learns how to swim, and have them swim with a buddy.