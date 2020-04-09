Public Health: COVID-19 cases in Kern County now at 312

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced three new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the total up to 312 cases.

There are 162 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 90 cases while there are 42 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Twelve children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 124 are residents of west Bakersfield, according to the KCPH. East Bakersfield residents make up 119 of the cases.

There are 44 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 10 in the mountain region and nine in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 5,808 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,215 have come back negative and 2,281 are pending, the department said.