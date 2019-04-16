Ben & Jerry's issues voluntary recall of products that may include tree nuts Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: FDA [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: FDA [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: FDA [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: FDA [ + - ]

The makers of Ben & Jerry's ice cream have issued a voluntary recall of some of its ice creams because they may inadvertently include nuts without being labeled.

Unilever is volunatarily recalling Ben & Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pints.

The ice creams may contain almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts but are not listed on the ingredient labels or on the allergy information list.

The affected UPC labels of the affected products are:

Ben & Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk: 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4

Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pints: 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

The two products were distributed to and sold in stores nationwide.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the voluntary recall however, Unilever said.

Anyone who may have used the products is urged to stop using them immediately and call 833-236-1237.