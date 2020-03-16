Priority Urgent Care to offer coronavirus testing starting Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Priority Urgent Care announced that they will begin testing patients for COVID-19 at all four of their locations tomorrow.

Patients with respiratory symptoms who have either recently traveled or have come in contact with a conformed COVID-19 positive person will be notified in their cars

Priority Urgent Care, which now operates at four locations across Bakersfield, announced they will begin COVID-19 testing on positive screened patients at all sites beginning March 17.

Patients with respiratory symptoms who have either recently traveled, or who have come in contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals, will be notified in their cars when it is their turn to be seen in special isolation rooms. From there, patients will first be screened for other respiratory conditions including influenza, and if no other conditions exist, they will run COVID-19 testing.

Priority Urgent Care has worked closely with the Kern County Public Health Department and local labs to ensure that appropriate testing is done. Insurance companies and government officials have made proposals for the COVID-19 testing to be free of charge to patients. Priority Urgent Care will not be charging any additional co-pays or deductibles for the COVID-19 test

To further streamline the process, they recommend that patients check in online through their website here.