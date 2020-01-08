Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘step back as senior members of the Royal Family’

FILE – In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Kensington Palace says on Thursday, June 20 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said Wednesday that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that “after many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.

The couple also announced in the statement that they want to split their between the U.K. and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple said.

