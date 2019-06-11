Priest on law firm’s list of Fresno clergy accused of sexual abuse now on leave

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KGET) – A priest accused of molesting an altar boy in Bakersfield almost 30 years ago is once again in the spotlight.

The Fresno Diocese has confirmed that father Eric Swearingen has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Swearingen is currently serving at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Visalia. Last week, lawyers who represent child sexual victims released a list of 43 priests in the Diocese of Freno accused of sexual misconduct. During the conference, they highlighted Swearingen’s continued employment with the church.

“There is one priest, in particular, that is very alarming, that is Eric Swearingen,” said Jeff Anderson, an attorney with Jeff Anderson & Associates.

Last week, Jeff Anderson & Associates released a list of 43 men within the Fresno Diocese who it says are accused of sexual misconduct. On that list is Swearingen.

A big part of the firm’s presentation was the fact that Swearingen still was serving as a priest after he was accused of molesting a minor in the late ’80s.

“That practice and those choices by that bishop and the current bishop are truly concerning and alarming,” said Anderson. “It is a demonstration of the dangerous practices being employed by the Catholic bishops in the Diocese of Fresno.”

According to the Anderson & Associates’ report, the abuse happened from 1989 to 1993 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bakersfield. The victim filed a lawsuit which went to trial in 2006.

According to 17 News reports, the victim claimed Swearingen molested him for three years, beginning when he was 12. He said he was serving as an altar boy in Bakersfield and Fresno. Swearingen denied the accusations, but jurors voted nine to three in favor of the accuser.

A verdict in the civil case took a nine to three majority, but jurors deadlocked on whether the Catholic Diocese knew or could have known about it.

According to the firm’s report, Swearingen and his accuser entered a binding arbitration to settle the lawsuit in 2009.

Since then Swearingen has continued to work for the diocese serving at Holy Spirit Parish in Fresno, St. Thomas the Apostle, Holy Family, St. Mary and his current location Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Visalia where he was actively serving until last week.

According to a statement from Bishop Joseph Brennan read over the weekend to churches in the parish, Swearingen was placed on administrative leave due to the civil case.

The Anderson and Associates report lists dozens of former and current priests in the Fresno Diocese who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Fourteen of them from Kern County.