Priest accused of sexual abuse by Bakersfield woman placed on administrative leave

A priest accused of sexual abuse by a Bakersfield woman has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Diocese of Fresno.

Msgr. John Esquivel was placed on paid administrative leave by the Fresno diocese as law enforcement investigates the claims made against him this week by a woman who said the alleged abuse happened at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the mid-1980s.

Sylvia Gomez made the allegations during a press conference on June 17.

Gomez said she was molested for four months by Esquivel when she was 17 or 18 years old when she worked as a secretary at the church.

Esquivel was serving as a priest at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedly.

The Diocese of Fresno said two people have reported abuse to the Bakersfield Police Department.