It’s that time of year again, Murray Family Farm’s annual October Fun Fest is back.

The Big Red Barn doors opened on Friday, September 27 and Fun Fest will continue through Sunday, November 3.

According to Steve Murray, the theme of this year’s October Fun Fest is Plants versus Zombies.

Admission to October Fun Fest includes a free pumpkin and a variety of activities for children.

For more information visit https://murrayfamilyfarms.squarespace.com/