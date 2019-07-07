Press conference regarding updates on earthquake

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Ridgecrest on updates from the earthquake on Friday evening.

Friday’s 7.1 earthquake was the second to hit just outside of Ridgecrest following Thursdays 6.4.

The Kern County Fire Department tweeted last night that a press conference will be held at Ridgecrest’s City Hall at 100 W. California Ave. New updates regarding Fridays earthquake will be discussed.

You can watch this press conference live on our KGET Facebook page or on out website at kget.com.