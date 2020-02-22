Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders goes one on one with KGET during Bakersfield visit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During his visit to Bakersfield, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke with 17 News about issues pertinent to Kern County, including oil, immigration, and homelessness.

During a one-on-one interview with 17’s Eytan Wallace, Sanders said the country must phase out fossil fuels.

“Climate change, not according to Bernie Sanders, is an existential threat to the United States and whole world,” the Vermont Senator said. “I don’t have to tell the people of California what drought and forest fires have meant to this state.”

“If we do not transform our energy system away from fossil fuels, our world will be unhealthy and uninhabitable,” he continued, noting his plan would take care of oil workers who may lose their jobs in the future.

“The proposal I brought forth is unprecedented in the degree in that it protects workers who might lose their jobs; five years of income, five years of healthcare, and five years for the opportunity for job training. So working people are not my enemy.”

On immigration, he said a president Sanders would protect hundreds of thousands, if not more, undocumented young adults who came to this country as children. They are protected under the label of the Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA, an Obama administration program President Trump wants to phase out.

“On day one, we are going to overturn and repeal all of Trump’s racist executive orders. That same day — day one — we will restore the legal status of the 1.8 million young people eligible for DACA, and their parents as well,” Sanders said during the interview.

Sanders acknowledged “…we need a secure border, but under our border policy, we will not have federal agents snatching babies from their mothers, or throwing mothers into cages. That is not what this country is supposed to be about.”

With regard to homelessness, Sanders said the government must invest more in housing.

“We have a major crisis. I don’t think it’s just a California crisis,” he stated. “It’s all over the country. We have put forth a proposal that will build 10 million units and affordable units and low-income housing. This is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. It is an embarrassment that we have 500,000 people sleeping on the streets in the United States of America tonight. That is not what this country is about.”

Sanders visited what has traditionally been a red county in a blue state, but he concluded by saying his campaign is for all Americans.

“I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, or independent…Let us go forward together, and create an agenda that works for all, not just the big money interests.”