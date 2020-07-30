Preserve or destroy? Eminent Bakersfield-bred sculptor weighs in on efforts to eradicate memorials to sins of history

In this time of national reflection and turmoil, many of our institutions are under attack like few of us have ever seen. We’re questioning not only our present day society but the history that got us here.

Among the casualties — art. Specifically, statues representing people and ideas that brought us, for better or for worse, to the place we are today. Few are in a better position to address the role of public art of this type — and the pride and the pain it can instill in us as individuals — than sculptors.

And Bakersfield happens to have produced one of the nation’s most renowned. Foothill High School graduate Benjamin Victor has created more sculptures on display in the U.S. Capitol rotunda than any living artist.

And Victor has plenty to say about artistry, history, creation and all of the statuary coming down across the country, whether by government decree or street riot. The icons of America’s past, cast in granite and bronze, are under scrutiny — under assault — like at no previous time in our nation’s history. Are these untouchable relics of history, worthy of contextualized preservation? Or commemorations of a dark legacy, now deserving of removal … or obliteration?

Everyone seems to have an opinion — and that includes one of America’s finest and most accomplished sculptors — Victor, a Bakersfield native who happens to have created three sculptures in the Capitol rotunda. That’s more than any living artist.

Victor moved to South Dakota more than 20 years ago to play point guard — college basketball at a small school in Aberdeen — but found his passion in a sculpture class. Today, at 41, now based in Boise, Idaho, he is one of the nation’s most celebrated practitioners of that craft.

Three of Victor’s bronze-cast statues are in the National Statuary Hall collection, inside the U.S. Capitol: Native American author and activist Sarah Winnamucca, commissioned in 2005 by the state of Nevada — making Victor, at 26, the youngest sculptor to have work displayed in the Capitol rotunda; ground-breaking agronomist Dr. Norman Borlaug, “The father of the green revolution,” commissioned in 2014 by the state of Iowa; Native American civil rights leader Chief Standing Bear, commissioned in 2019 by the state of Nebraska.

And Victor has created dozens more, in public squares, airports, museums and parks across the country. Which puts him in a unique position to explain the role of statuary in our understanding of our culture, our history and ourselves. Perhaps never before have statues been so significant in those respects — so central, so controversial.

“I’ve watched it,” Victor said via Zoom from his home in Idaho/. “I’ve seen how it’s brought to the forefront the importance of public statuary. And that’s been encouraging in a way, because I think no matter which side of the spectrum you fall on, you now have to admit and understand that this is really important. We need to have monuments to our heroes of today.

“And so, I’ve seen a lot of that — like the calls to art going on right now and the projects going on. It’s just immense and it’s gaining momentum. It’s snowballing to where there’s going to be so much work in my field. So on that side it’s kind of an exciting time to be in. But then it’s also …. You hope that people don’t just turn off their brains and destroy things. That’s a big problem. I think there’s a proper way to replace monuments and maybe even relocate them,” Victor said.

Relocate them, Victor said, in a way that educates and enlightens — and can serve to insulate us against the errors of the past. That’s what Holocaust museums do. That’s what, for example, a National Civil War Museum might do as well.

“Why don’t we have a National Civil War Museum and take those monuments that are at a state capitol somewhere, where it may be inappropriate to have a General Lee on capitol hill because it doesn’t make everybody feel included or comfortable?

“But if you take that same monument, you put it in a Civil War museum, all of a sudden it’s in the context of the Civil War. It’s a historical thing. And you can learn about what he did, what his side was, and what the history was. Because I think forgetting history is not the answer if we hope to avoid (future) atrocities.”

Should we conclude, then, that this eminent artist-historian believes we should protect all controversial statuary at all costs, under all circumstances? No. Not necessarily.

“There can be a need to destroy, too,” he said. “At times … the people were really (justified in their actions). When your family was tortured by Saddam Hussein … . I saw them cheering when the statues came down. You know they wanted destruction. Sometimes the people speak, and sometimes there is a moment where destruction is inevitable. And maybe that makes those relics more valuable still.”

Victor wants us to appreciate art for art’s sake — but also art as it portrays our understanding of history at the moment in time it was created. Which is, in and of itself, an element of history.

Victor noted that our collective re-examination of history has created unprecedented opportunities for sculptors like himself. Look for some statues in the Capitol rotunda to be removed to other less public settings and replaced by new statues of historical figures, he said. Victor is talking to the representatives of more than one U.S. state about sculpting some of those new works of art, he said.